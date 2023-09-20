(SRO) Goldenvoice announced the schedule for POWER TRIP, the historic three-day event taking place October 6, 7 and 8 and bringing together six iconic bands that define loud and powerful music: Guns N' Roses and Iron Maiden (Friday, October 6), AC/DC and Judas Priest (Saturday, October 7) and Metallica and Tool (Sunday, October 8).
This unique night-time desert setting with unmatched concert production will amplify the experience beyond the traditional stadium or parking lot concert norm with three double-billed headlining performances.
This is the most rocking line-up to ever perform in an unparalleled location for heavy music audiences looking for an unforgettable weekend escape.
AC/DC Reveal Band Lineup For Power Trip
Judas Priest Replace Ozzy At Power Trip Festival
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Power Trip Festival Appearance
Guns N' Roses, AC/DC, Ozzy, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Tool Power Trip Festival Announced
Goldenvoice Announces Schedule For Power Trip Festival
