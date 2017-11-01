Chris Stapelton and His Wife Morgane Expecting Twins

"14 years, 2 babies, & 2 more on the way," she posted. "Happy 10 year anniversary babe! You make my whole world go round." The couple are already parents to a son and a daughter, but have chosen not to share the names of their children publicly.

While the country star has yet to make an announcement on social media, the singer did reveal the good news with a concert audience in Dallas over the weekend. Read more here.