Kenny Chesney Shares His Views On Super Bowl Halftime Show

During a recent interview with Broadway on Y108, Kenny said "There was a couple of years where there were talks about that, about me doing it, but I don't know man. I've always felt like it would be an honor and if I was asked, I would probably do it. "Probably.

"But I can tell you that I've always felt like a performer singing the halftime show was the kiss of death, because it's just never worked out. There's always something negative."

"Even Springsteen played the Super Bowl and did a great job and all he heard was negativity," Chesney continued. "I don't know why it's turned into that. I would rather go to the game and have one too many beers and enjoy it." Read more here.