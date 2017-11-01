Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Kodak Black Got Spooky With New 'Halloween' Song
11-01-2017
.
Kodak Black

(Radio.com) Happy "Halloween" from Kodak Black. The rapper got into the spirit of the spooky holiday by releasing a new track, appropriately titled "Halloween," on Halloween (Oct. 31).

Despite lyrics that proclaim he "should've been born on Halloween," Black ends the melodic track by letting fans know that he is "not satanic."

Check out Kodak's latest, which contains explicit language, here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Kodak Black Music
