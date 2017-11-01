Maroon 5 Streaming New Song 'Wait'

The moody, mid-tempo ballad finds singer Adam Levine trying to salvage a failing relationship. "Wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?" he sings on the hook.

"Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out? Just wait, can you call me please? 'Cause I wanna be with you." "Wait" follows the release of "Whiskey" featuring and A$AP Rocky and "Help Me Out," featuring Julia Michaels. Check out the song here.