Singled Out: Crown of Pity's So Be It
Shoegaze band Crown of Pity gave their fans a treat on Halloween with the release of their new EP "Everlasting Sunday", and to celebrate we asked David Dutton to tell us about the single "So Be It". Here is the story: I know a lot of people go into recording at a studio for the first time with everything completely intact so that they can save money, and that's pretty much what we did. However recording our EP was broken up a lot based on the busy schedules of everyone involved and the fact that I was on tour for the first quarter of the year. So the first day we went in to record everything, we had planned for 5 songs and had to record everything out of time. We didn't have a drummer at the point, so we played to the drum tracks I had programmed. We managed to get all the bass tracks down and most of the guitars done in that time. While we were setting up the guitar though I was noodling around for about 15-20 minutes. Natalie recorded that on Instagram and this weird riff section stuck out to me. Since it would be a month until we went back in, I continued to write and went back to the one riff. It ended up a lot different than most of the tracks, as it was a lot slower and didn't have anything to back it up like drums or what not. It almost wrote itself though by the end. So we had this weird, depressing little solo guitar track about not quite regretting pushing friendship into romance. And then this fast ending came out of nowhere based on not regretting anything, and that tied it to everything else, so we decided to record it. The day that we went in to finalize everything, I thought it would be a good idea to add keyboards in the bridge into the ending, and our producer/engineer Jeff Zeigler had a lot of great additional ideas, such as the high pitched harmonies and higher pads before the chorus. It may be the one track that kind of sticks out on the EP in some ways, but I see it as more of a bridge into the feeling of the ending. Because of the addition of that track, we scrapped one that was supposed to be on there and added something that I had written while on tour because it all meshed together so much better. It opened up the possibility of letting the recording process be a little organic rather than so formulaic. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the band and EP right here!
