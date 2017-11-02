John Lee Hooker 100th Birthday Brings Box Set Grammy Exhibition

This is the sort of thing the music industry does regularly, of course, but a legendary bluesman such as John Lee Hooker really does warrant such a treatment. In the blues, where even aficionados will admit there's a lot of music and artists that sounds similar, John Lee was a truly remarkable one-off. King Of The Boogie boxset producer Mason Williams says, "Even at 100 songs, this set is just a snapshot of John Lee Hooker's incredible and influential career."

This expansive "snapshot" takes the listener on a long journey he took from Hooker's early days in Detroit, to his time in Chicago recording for Vee-Jay Records and up through his later collaborations with Eric Clapton, George Thorogood, Van Morrison, Bonnie Raitt and Santana, among others. Read more here.