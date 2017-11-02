|
John Lee Hooker 100th Birthday Brings Box Set Grammy Exhibition
.
(Gibson) John Lee Hooker would have been 100 years old in 2017, and the landmark is being celebrated with a new spectacular 5-CD boxset, King Of The Boogie, and an exhibition at the Grammy Museum in Cleveland, Mississippi (through February 2018) before it moves to the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. This is the sort of thing the music industry does regularly, of course, but a legendary bluesman such as John Lee Hooker really does warrant such a treatment. In the blues, where even aficionados will admit there's a lot of music and artists that sounds similar, John Lee was a truly remarkable one-off. King Of The Boogie boxset producer Mason Williams says, "Even at 100 songs, this set is just a snapshot of John Lee Hooker's incredible and influential career." This expansive "snapshot" takes the listener on a long journey he took from Hooker's early days in Detroit, to his time in Chicago recording for Vee-Jay Records and up through his later collaborations with Eric Clapton, George Thorogood, Van Morrison, Bonnie Raitt and Santana, among others. Read more here.
