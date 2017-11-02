Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Go 'Toy Story' for Halloween

On a family outing, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel transformed themselves into Buzz Lightyear and Jessie from the Toy Story franchise, while their son Silas dressed as Woody. Lady Gaga gave her take on Edward Scissorhands while Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman planned a cute couples' costume.

Taking a page from Demi Lovato's costume playbook, Kim Kardashian dressed as another pop icon for Halloween: the late singer Selena. Chance the Rapper channeled Tupac and Carrie Underwood dressed as a deer caught in her husband's net.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen hosted their own Halloween party dressed as 20th-century icons Groucho Marx and Carmen Miranda. Heidi Klum, who's known for her hyper-ambitious costumes each year, donned layers of prosthetics to become the werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video. See last night's best costumes here.