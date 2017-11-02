Metallica Stream Video Of Classic Song Performance From Glasgow

The first single from the group's 1988 album helped the project peak at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 8 million copies. The Glasgow appearance is part of the fall European leg of Metallica's WorldWired tour in support of "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct."

After the run wraps up in Antwerp, Belgium on November 3, the band will return home to headline a November 9 benefit concert at San Francisco's AT&T Park for those affected by the recent wildfires in California.

The longtime Bay Area residents will be joined by the Dave Matthews Band, G-Eazy, Rancid, Dead And Company and more for the event that will raise funds to assist families impacted by the fires and honor the thousands of first responders. Read more and watch the video here.