Singled Out: JIBE's Release 11-02-2017

. JIBE released their first album in a decade "Epic Tales Of Human Nature" last month (October 6th). To celebrate we ask Joe Grah and Toby Bittenbender to tell us about their new radio single "Release". Here is the story: Joe Grah: We were in the early stages of recording Epic Tales Of Human Nature. I live in Los Angeles and Toby lives in Dallas, so he was sending me riffs to write to. One of the files he sent had absolutely killer riffs and a stellar five-minute arrangement. Late one night, I literally became entranced by the overwhelming intention of Toby's guitar and effortlessly wrote, arranged, and recorded all of the lyrics and melodies in one session. I sent Toby the demo and we both felt heavily impacted by the end result. Once we were at Orb Recording Studios in Austin, with Producer Matt Noveskey, were able to really bring the song to life. Lyrically it's a very personal song that deals with the hurdles we each face in our life's path. The endless struggle and pursuit of overcoming the things that press down on us all. I find great inner strength when performing it live. Toby Bittenbender: I remember the day I wrote the music for Release. It all came out at once and I quickly hit record so as not to lose it. When I pressed play to listen back I immediately heard some of my favorite all-time musical influences, Led Zeppelin, Alice In Chains, STP. I think as songwriters we are like vessels, listening to music as it flows through us and filters out in our own unique way.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here! advertisement

