Beyonce To Star As Nala In 'Lion King' Remake
11-03-2017
.
Beyonce

(Radio.com) Beyonce will star alongside a celebrity cast in the remake of the blockbuster 1994 Disney film The Lion King, which will be hitting movie theaters on July 19, 2019.

The music star has been cast to play Nala the childhood friend of Simba (played by Donald Glover); later in life, the two become King and Queen of the jungle.

Jon Favreau will direct the movie, which will be the follow-up to his Jungle Book film. "It is a director's dream to assemble a talented team like this to bring this classic story to life," Favreau said in a statement.

James Earl Jones will again play Simba's father Mufasa and Chiewetel Ejiofor will play Simba's uncle, the wicked Scar. Other performers include: Alfre Woodard as Simba's mother Sarabi; JD McCrary as the young version of Simba; Shahadi Wright Joseph as the young Nala; John Kani as the baboon Rafiki and John Oliver as Mufasa's hornbill friend Zazu. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Beyonce Music, DVDs, Books and more

Beyonce T-shirts and Posters

More Beyonce News

Beyonce Music
