Beyonce To Star As Nala In 'Lion King' Remake

The music star has been cast to play Nala the childhood friend of Simba (played by Donald Glover); later in life, the two become King and Queen of the jungle.

Jon Favreau will direct the movie, which will be the follow-up to his Jungle Book film. "It is a director's dream to assemble a talented team like this to bring this classic story to life," Favreau said in a statement.

James Earl Jones will again play Simba's father Mufasa and Chiewetel Ejiofor will play Simba's uncle, the wicked Scar. Other performers include: Alfre Woodard as Simba's mother Sarabi; JD McCrary as the young version of Simba; Shahadi Wright Joseph as the young Nala; John Kani as the baboon Rafiki and John Oliver as Mufasa's hornbill friend Zazu. Read more here.