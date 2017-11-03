Kid Rock Speaks Out On Publicist Accused Of Sexual Assault

"I hope to god this (expletive) he is being accused of is not true as he has been nothing but a good friend to me," Rock said in the email to music industry blogger Lefsetz (via The Detroit News), confirming that he has terminated his professional relationship with Webster. "But if it comes to light that it is, I will be the first to cut the head off the snake."

"We (BMG) canceled his and his companies (sic) services upon not only hearing about these, but other rumors that are starting to swirl," he continued. "Unfortunately, I believe sexual harassment is like cancer," Rock added. "We all know someone affected by it and it has to stop." Read more here.