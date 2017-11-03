Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Stryper Announce Lineup Change As They Prep New Album
11-03-2017
.
Stryper

Stryper have announced that they have recruited former Firehouse bassist Perry Richardson as their latest member. Apart from being a founding member of that multi-platinum band, Perry has also worked with such superstars as Trace Adkins and Craig Morgan.

The band is currently in the early stages of their next studio album which they will be releasing next year. Richardson joins original members Michael Sweet, Robert Sweet and Oz Fox.

Perry had this to say, "The first time I met the guys in Stryper was in 1985, when my first band, Maxx Warrior opened for them in Charlotte, NC. From that first meeting, they have always been one of my favorite bands and a huge influence on me personally and musically.

"To have the honor of becoming a member of Stryper today, is an indescribable experience for me. I am so overwhelmed I can't put it into words. To be asked to be a member of one of my favorite all-time bands is one of the greatest honors of my career. I'm so looking forward to being a part of this next chapter in Stryper's legacy. I'm ready to rock the world with my new brothers!"

Frontman Michael Sweet added, "Perry is a perfect fit within our band. He's an amazing singer, an excellent bass player and just a great human being. The moment we first rehearsed with Perry we knew that it was right. We sang harmonies and the vocals sounded awesome. He shared stories of how Stryper was one of his favorite bands and that he's always respected us. It meant a lot to hear him say that. He has brought a kind and humble spirit to the band. He is a professional and an absolute gentleman. His resume is quite extensive and as impressive as it gets. We're honored to have him on our team and we're extremely excited about the future!"

More Stryper News

Stryper Music
