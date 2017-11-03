The Veer Union Stream Epic and Announce Box Set

This will mark the first boxed released from the group and it will be entitled "Decade: History of Our Evolution". The collection will include six albums: Decade, Decade Acoustic, Decade 2, Decade 2 Acoustic, Decade Demos, and Decade Rarities.

Crispin Earl had this to say about the FMN cover, "Growing up Faith No More was one of our favourite bands, not only did they have great songs, but they had an uncompromising passion for what they did musically.

"We wanted to harness some of that inspiration with this cover and hopefully do some justice to one of the most underrated and influential bands of our time." Watch the video here.