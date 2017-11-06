|
Fetty Wap Arrested for Drag Racing And DWI
.
(Radio.com) Rapper Fetty Wap has been arrested for drag racing and driving while intoxicated. The artist (real name Willie Maxwell) was spotted driving a black 2012 Mercedes CLS AMG on the Gowanus Expressway early Friday morning (Nov. 3), according to a police report. Investigators determined that Wap was racing another vehicle. The rapper was pulled over and gave police a suspended New Jersey license. When the officer suspected Wap might be intoxicated, he administered a field sobriety test, which returned a .09 reading. Police in New York will charge drivers with a DUI if they register .08 or above, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles. Wap failed a second sobriety test at the police station. He was charged with reckless endangerment, illegal speed contest, operating a motor vehicle with .08, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, motor vehicle license violation. unsafe lane change, following too close, illegal signal, driving while alcohol impaired, and four counts of a speed violation. Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
