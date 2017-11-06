|
Jeff Lynne's ELO Stream 'Telephone Line' Live Video
(hennemusic) Jeff Lynne's ELO are streaming video of a 2017 performance of their classic, "Telephone Line", ahead of the November 17 release of the live album and concert film package, "Wembley Or Bust." The fourth and final single from the Electric Light Orchestra's 1976 set, "A New World Record", was a Top 10 hit in the US and the band's native UK while the project went on to Platinum sales in both countries. Multi-instrumentalist Lynne has been touring in recent years under the banner Jeff Lynne's ELO. Directed by Paul Dugdale, "Wembley Or Bust" captures Lynne's sold-out show before 60,000 fans at London's Wembley Stadium this past June, where he delivered material from the group's extensive hit-filled discography; the show also includes tracks by The Move and The Traveling Wilburys. "It's the best time I ever had in music," says Lynne of the Wembley event. "It is beyond anything I could have imagined." The new live package will be available in multiple formats, including 2CD/Blu Ray, 2 CD/DVD, 2CD and 3LP packages. Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
