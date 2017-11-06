Rarest Ever Beatles LP Album Being Auctioned

The early edition of Yesterday And Today features an infamous photo of the group dressed as butchers, and remains one of the only copies in existence. It will be auctioned as one of the star lots of Heritage Auctions' Entertainment Signature Auction, which takes place in Dallas on November 11. At the time of writing, the Current Bid is listed as $100,000.

Lennon gave it to Beatles collector Dave Morrell in 1972 in return for memorabilia and bootleg material. The message states "To Dave, from John Lennon," alongside a date of December 7, 1971. The album was later also signed by Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. Read more here.