Def Leppard Frontman's Down N Outz Release Live Video

The group - who primarily play Mott The Hoople-releated tunes (including songs by Mott, Ian Hunter and British Lions) - were formed specifically to open a series of 2009 reunion shows for Mott The Hoople at London's Hammersmith Odeon.

The band features Elliott, The Quireboys' Paul Guerin (guitar), Guy Griffin (guitar) and Keith Weir (keyboards), former Vixen bassist Share Ross, and drummer Phil Martini.

Due December 1, "The Further Live Adventures Of ..." captures the group in concert at the Sheffield Corporation in December of 2014. The live set will be available via 2CD/DVD, Blu-ray, vinyl and digital editions. Watch the video here.