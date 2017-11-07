Gary Clark Jr Rocks Beatles Classic For Justice League

"Come Together" was updated during sessions at the Village Recorders in Los Angeles, with production handled by Junkie XL, Mike Elizondo, and Sam de Jong. Clark, though typically featured in a more straight-ahead blues-rock setting, said he and XL immediately hit it off. Watch the video here

"I showed up in the studio in L.A., and we sat down and got the vibe, and he played me the track and I was blown away by it - just the sounds this guy came up with." Clark said earlier this year of collaborating with Junkie XL. "It really flowed. We just kind of spoke the same language without really saying anything." here.