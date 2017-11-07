Katy Perry Exhibit Set For Grammy Museum

The pop star will be part of a new display that features some of her most memorable fashion at the Los Angeles Grammy Museum. The exhibit, Katy Perry Frock & Roll: Transforming Music and Fashion, will open on November 7 and run through spring 2018.

According to Variety, the display will include Perry's Grammy performance and red carpet costumes, Prismatic World Tour wardrobe, as well as what she wore during her Super Bowl XLIX halftime show. Read more here.