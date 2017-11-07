Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Katy Perry Exhibit Set For Grammy Museum
11-07-2017
.
Katy Perry

(Radio.com) In the midst of her Witness Tour, Katy Perry will celebrate her three-night run in Los Angeles with the unveiling of a new exhibit at the Grammy Museum.

The pop star will be part of a new display that features some of her most memorable fashion at the Los Angeles Grammy Museum. The exhibit, Katy Perry Frock & Roll: Transforming Music and Fashion, will open on November 7 and run through spring 2018.

According to Variety, the display will include Perry's Grammy performance and red carpet costumes, Prismatic World Tour wardrobe, as well as what she wore during her Super Bowl XLIX halftime show. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

