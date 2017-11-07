Linkin Park's Record Label Doubted 'Hybrid Theory'

In one story to illustrate Bennington's loyalty to his bandmates, Shinoda recounts how their label wasn't totally convinced that the debut album Linkin Park was recording at the time would do well.

As he tells it, "When we were recording [2000's] 'Hybrid Theory,' we were basically a new band with a new record deal. The label could have shelved us at any moment, and we were halfway through recording when our A&R started losing faith in us. He took Chester aside and suggested he take the band over, or put me on keyboards, or even kick me out. He told him, 'You're the talent, you should make a rock record. You don't need the rapping, you don't need the rest of the guys...' Chester finished the conversation and came in to tell us. 'So what did you say to him?' I said."

According to Shinoda, Bennington replied, "'I told him to go f*** himself". It's worth noting, that the eventual album would go on sell over 30 million copies. Read more here.