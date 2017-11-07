Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Morrissey Cancels California Show Over Cold Weather
11-07-2017
Morrissey

(Radio.com) While Morrissey is hardly a stranger to last-minute concert cancellations, the reason he ditched a show in California over the weekend was a new one: it was too cold.

The man they call Moz was scheduled to perform at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Pasa Robles, CA, Sunday night (Nov. 5) when the cancellation was announced just moments before he was expected to hit the stage.

Temperatures were in the mid-40s when a voice came over the PA system announcing that the show would not go on: "Due to an inoperable heating system on stage, tonight's engagement is postponed. However, a new date will be rescheduled for the 2018 season." Read more here.

