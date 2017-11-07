Singled Out: Fatally Yours' Another You 11-07-2017

. Baltimore hard rockers Fatally Yours recently unveiled their video for their latest single, "Another You" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the song and video. Here is what they had to say: What can only be described as a mid-tempo bruiser that embodies the struggle of a tortured soul, "Another You" is the tale of an indecisive heart that is caught between the Devil that tempts you and the Angel that reminds you.



No matter how much adoration there is for their significant other, ultimately temptation leads this dark soul away from his love, but he always returns to be saved by her. "Another You" is a song about self-realization. It's about the constant "event" of dealing with what you want and dealing with what you need in life to be happy. Making it work with another person. Seeing what's best, but not always choosing what's best. It's the ongoing struggle. The video itself was filmed in their hometown of Baltimore, MD at Angel's Rock Barwith 818 Digital Media. When asked why they chose this narrative behind the video, Guitarist Christian Rivera says, "We wanted to capture the essence of what a good rock show is like in our hometown, so we decided to shoot one of our shows unscripted and on the fly."



Says Rivera," Call me biased, but after traveling the country a few times, I can honestly say that Baltimore has one of the BEST music scenes that you've never heard of. Crazy how it doesn't even seem to be a blip on anyone's radar. But I suspect it won't stay that way for long, and I know we're working as hard as we can to make as much noise as we can. We thought it would be a cool idea to showcase a microcosm - our little corner - of our music scene. This particular show was part of a monthly concert series called "Monthly Mayhem," which was the brainchild of a prominent Baltimore promoter, Transcendent Events. The event is held once a month, on a Thursday night, and it is LIT! "With our approach to writing and recording the song, we pretty much followed our basic formula - Keith and Billy handled the lyrics, Keith wrote the basic structure of the song and then I put my touches on it with the countermelodies, textures, and other nuances. One thing we did differently this time around was adding a proper guitar solo to the song. We always get a copy of the day's work from our engineer, Tony Correlli, so that we can listen with fresh ears. I thought that the bridge section was rocking, but that it also needed some flavor, so I suggested that we bring in our other guitar player, Chuck Moore, to take a pass at a guitar solo. He nailed it on the first take!" "Lyrically, Billy had come up with the first verse and his words matched perfectly with where I was coming from. A place of remembering scars, of battling with inner demons, wondering who you really are and who and what you really need. It's a song of the violence inside the mind of a torn heart," bassist/vocalist, Keith Thompson added. "Everyone goes through that on some level. You are what your addictions allow you to be. Everyone has them in some form. Good ones and bad ones alike. 'Another You' is a collaborative piece mixing mine and Billy's lyrics but both with the same mood (same vibe). The opening riff I've had for a while. It's like a "soundcheck" kind of riff for me. Our drummer, Justin [Posner], gave me the perfect groove for it. He for sure has a "style". Chuck came in late and laid a little solo that we all thought was awesome. The song is a vibe. The bridge is based off a weird back and forth riff that again Justin turned into a sick groove." Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and watch the video right here! advertisement

