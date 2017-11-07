Sixx: AM Stream New Version Of 'Accidents Can Happen'

The tune is one of three newly re-imagined tracks - including "Life Is Beautiful 2017" and "Girl With Golden Eyes 2017" - included in the package that serves as an audio companion to Motley Crue and Sixx:AM bassist Nikki Sixx's 2007 memoir, "The Heroin Diaries."

The New York Times bestseller chronicles a year of decadence and depravity that almost cost Sixx his life during the recording and tour for Motley Crue's 1987 album, "Girls, Girls, Girls."

"Over the last ten years," says Sixx, "I've met so many people who have thanked me for The Heroin Diaries and say that it saved their lives. But the truth is, writing The Heroin Diaries saved my life too."

Last month, the rocker published a "Ten Year Anniversary Edition" of the book that features a new cover, never-before-seen photos and exclusive brand new chapters. Check out the song and read more here.