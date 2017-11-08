Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Looks Back In Landmarks Preview Clip

"When I was a kid, 70's AM radio…" begins the singer…"RULED!" adds Smith. "I swear to God," continues Grohl, "still like…that's got such a big place in my heart. 10CC, Andrew Gold, and Gerry Rafferty."

The Foos frontman goes on to explain that his collection of hardcore punk growing up was dramatically different from his father's trained background as a classical flautist and his mother's love of show tunes, while his older sister had an interest in new wave and classic rock at the time, but that there was common ground to be had in the Grohl household.

"I would dip into everybody's albums and listen to them," adds the rocker, while the Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer had a similar experience. "I did the same thing," says Smith of raiding his older sister's collection of soft rock music that he feels influenced him somewhere along the way.

The "Landmarks Live In Concert" episode sees the Foo Fighters perform at the ancient Acropolis theater in Athens, Greece during a July concert at the venue. Read more and see the clip here.