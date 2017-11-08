Kodak Black Teases His Lil Wayne Collaboration

That's quite a 180 from threatening to "knock [the rap icon] out" in January. During a recent concert, Kodak shared a selection from his upcoming Weezy collaboration: The crowd went wild and fans got to hear about a minute of Wayne's distinctive voice. Kodak seems genuinely excited about the prospect of sharing a record with the "Lollipop" MC. Kodak also says he has an unreleased track with Birdman.

So far, Kodak has released Painting Pictures and Project Baby 2 in 2017, so it's not clear when to expect from his next batch of material. See Kodak's teasers, which contain explicit language, now at here.