Ozzy Osbourne and Avenged Sevenfold Lead Music Festival Lineup
11-08-2017
(Gibson) First, the news dropped that Ozzy Osbourne will embark on a farewell tour, starting with overseas dates in 2018. Now, we have Ozzy's first official U.S. tour date for 2018, and it's a major festival gig alongside a crop of other metal and rock acts.

Ozzy Osbourne and Avenged Sevenfold are slated to headline the 2018 Welcome to Rockville festival, they are joining the previously announced headliners Foo Fighters.

The Welcome to Rockville lineup also brings Halestorm, Queens of the Stone Age, Stone Sour, Five Finger Death Punch, Godmsack, Breaking Benjamin, Killswitch Engage, Black Veil Brides, Sevendust, Asking Alexandria, Bullet for My Valentine, Billy Idol, Hollywood Undead, Atreyu, Pop Evil, Clutch, Greta Van Fleet, Avatar, Baroness and Trivium, among others. Read more here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

