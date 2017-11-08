Singled Out: The Coronas' Real Feel 11-08-2017

. Irish rockers The Coronas scored a No.1 debut with their new album "Trust The Wire" and tonight they kick off the U.S. portion of their North American tour. To celebrate we asked Danny O'Reilly to tell us about their song "Real Feel." Here is the story: I had the basic idea for the chords to the main verse of the song and the syncopated rhythm when I brought it to my sister, Roisin O, and her guitar player John Broe, who had written with us before. I was talking to Roisin about how it's cool when you meet someone early in a relationship and their personality surprises you. I often describe things as 'Real' but Roisin came up with the 'Real Feel' phrase. John did some great work on the drum pattern which survives in the album version now. I brought a rough demo of what the 3 of us came up with to the rest of the band and we worked tirelessly on it. Sometimes a song comes together quickly but we actually demoed this song twice more and were still changing it when we brought it into studio with Eliot James, our producer. Eliot added some amazing percussion parts and synth lines that really brought it all together so we felt it was fair to give him a writing credit on the song too. It was a song that really came together in the mixing stage, lyrically I like its optimism and I was delighted to put down my acoustic guitar and piano and start playing electric guitar again, it led me to play a bit more of it on other songs on the album too. A fun song to play live, it's gotten great radio play for us and at the moment is our live show opener! Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself here and learn more about the album and see the current tour dates right here! advertisement

