|
Singled Out: The Coronas' Real Feel
.
Irish rockers The Coronas scored a No.1 debut with their new album "Trust The Wire" and tonight they kick off the U.S. portion of their North American tour. To celebrate we asked Danny O'Reilly to tell us about their song "Real Feel." Here is the story: I had the basic idea for the chords to the main verse of the song and the syncopated rhythm when I brought it to my sister, Roisin O, and her guitar player John Broe, who had written with us before. I was talking to Roisin about how it's cool when you meet someone early in a relationship and their personality surprises you. I often describe things as 'Real' but Roisin came up with the 'Real Feel' phrase. John did some great work on the drum pattern which survives in the album version now. I brought a rough demo of what the 3 of us came up with to the rest of the band and we worked tirelessly on it. Sometimes a song comes together quickly but we actually demoed this song twice more and were still changing it when we brought it into studio with Eliot James, our producer. Eliot added some amazing percussion parts and synth lines that really brought it all together so we felt it was fair to give him a writing credit on the song too. It was a song that really came together in the mixing stage, lyrically I like its optimism and I was delighted to put down my acoustic guitar and piano and start playing electric guitar again, it led me to play a bit more of it on other songs on the album too. A fun song to play live, it's gotten great radio play for us and at the moment is our live show opener! Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself here and learn more about the album and see the current tour dates right here!
I had the basic idea for the chords to the main verse of the song and the syncopated rhythm when I brought it to my sister, Roisin O, and her guitar player John Broe, who had written with us before.
I was talking to Roisin about how it's cool when you meet someone early in a relationship and their personality surprises you. I often describe things as 'Real' but Roisin came up with the 'Real Feel' phrase. John did some great work on the drum pattern which survives in the album version now.
I brought a rough demo of what the 3 of us came up with to the rest of the band and we worked tirelessly on it. Sometimes a song comes together quickly but we actually demoed this song twice more and were still changing it when we brought it into studio with Eliot James, our producer. Eliot added some amazing percussion parts and synth lines that really brought it all together so we felt it was fair to give him a writing credit on the song too. It was a song that really came together in the mixing stage, lyrically I like its optimism and I was delighted to put down my acoustic guitar and piano and start playing electric guitar again, it led me to play a bit more of it on other songs on the album too. A fun song to play live, it's gotten great radio play for us and at the moment is our live show opener!
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself here and learn more about the album and see the current tour dates right here!
• Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Looks Back In Landmarks Preview Clip
• John Fogerty and Brad Paisley Team For Veterans Tribute
• 'Sgt. Pepper's' Cover Updated To Feature Artists Lost in 2017
• Singled Out: The Coronas' Real Feel
• Nickelback Going Vegas Early Next Year
• 'Star Wars' 40th Anniversary Vinyl Box Details Revealed
• Metallica Release Live Videos From Antwerp Concert
• Robert Plant To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award Honor
• Bring Me the Horizon's Oli Sykes Reflects On Chester Bennington's Influence
• Weezer Rock 'Happy Hour' On 'The Late Late Show'
• Walk the Moon Stream New Song 'Kamikaze'
• Ozzy Osbourne Announces His Farewell Tour
• Linkin Park's Record Label Doubted 'Hybrid Theory'
• Marilyn Manson Addresses Fake Gun Controversy
• Metallica Release Rare Classic Master Of Puppets Performance
• Sia Shares Naked Photo To Foil Plot To Sell Image To Fans
• Kodak Black Teases His Lil Wayne Collaboration
• Iggy Azalea Shares Four Unreleased Songs And Promises New Music
• Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Extend Soul2Soul World Tour
• Britney Spears Painting Goes $10,000 For Las Vegas Victims
• Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Flip Home For Big Money
• Elle King Opens Up About Divorce And New Album
• Adam Levine Reveals Gender Of His Second Child
• Justin Moore Releases 'Kinda Don't Care' Video
• Maren Morris Stars In Ryan Hurd's 'Love in a Bar' Video
• Kelsea Ballerini, Rodney Crowell Receive ASCAP Country Music Awards
• Jay-Z Not Happy About Meek Mill Prison Sentence
• Sean Combs Changes His Tune About Latest Name Change
• Meek Mill Sentenced To Up To 4 Years Prison
• Louis Tomlinson Challenges Niall Horan To Rap Battle
• Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November
• San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You
• Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash
• Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal
• Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018
• Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert
• Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago
• Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene
• Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.