Some Day In Rock Report Changes
11-08-2017
.
Day In Rock

Cha-cha-changes... If you are a regular Day In Rock reader, you may have noticed some slight changes over the past few weeks. Don't worry, you will still be able to enjoy the report like you always have but we are making some changes behind the scenes and will be gradually transitioning to a live format so we can bring you stories as they break and even more stories.

What this means is if you want to check in once a day you can view the report each day in the traditional way but those who want more timely news will be able to check in throughout the day for the latest stories.

We hope to be fully transitioned by the New Year. For now, we will be doing two or three updates during the day; the traditional morning one, as well as one in the afternoon and some evenings. (Today we just have a short report but will be publishing the Page Too report later in the day. We will begin the transition format tomorrow)

We are also looking at bringing back the fan comment sections that were sadly removed due to spammers and trolls. In our early years the fans sections were our favorite part of the site and we hope we can bring them back for everyone to enjoy and offer their views on the news topics. Look for those to return sometime later this month.

We may experiment with things a little as we transitions so please be patient as we figure out the best way to bring you the top rock news of the day as we begin our third decade next year!

