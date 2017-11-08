Walk the Moon Stream New Song 'Kamikaze'

The emotional "Kamikaze" follows previously released tracks "One Foot," "Headphones" and "Surrender." "Mama, stepping out a party, no matter what you call it, I'm a kamikaze," frontman Nicholas Petricca sings on the hook. "Abandon all your logic, and put your money on it, I'm a kamikaze."

Fans will get to hear all of the band's new songs when What If Nothing is released this Friday, Nov. 10. In the meantime, check out an online stream of their new track here.