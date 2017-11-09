Celebrating David Bowie Tour Gets Even More Star Power

Longstanding David Bowie guitarist Earl Slick and Rolling Stones backing vocalist Bernard Fowler are slated to join the North American tour, which will kick off Feb. 10 concert in Silver Spring, Maryland, and run through a March 11 concert in Portland, Oregon.

Slick and Fowler will perform alongside a house band that features longtime Bowie keyboardist Mike Garson; guitarist Gerry Leonard, who appeared on Bowie's A Reality and Heathen treks; and bass player Carmine Rojas, who performed on Bowie's Serious Moonlight and Glass Spider runs. Other tour performers will include Fishbone frontman Angelo Moore and Guatemalan's Gaby Moreno.

Before the North American tour kicks off, a handful of Celebrating David Bowie concerts will take place in Europe, starting Jan. 10 in Paris and continuing through a Jan. 19 gig in Berlin. See the dates here.