Drake Reveals He Is A Hardcore 'Harry Potter' Fan

Drake shares that he's been on the hunt for a first-edition copy of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, and was mulling purchasing one he found for a cool $160,000.

He's excited to talk to the writer about reading the book series to her kids, grilling her about which book they were on. "I should get it," he mused about the first-edition book he found. "My birthday's coming up. Maybe I'll buy it for myself as a treat."

When the writer encounters Drake a few weeks after the interview, she asked if he'd pulled the trigger on the first-edition book. "Nah, not yet," he laughed. "But I will. My birthday is still a few days away." Read more here.