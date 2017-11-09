|
Kanye West Sparks New Streaming Service Speculation
.
(Radio.com) Kanye West's business portfolio might be expanding once again: Documents obtained by The Blast suggest the rapper has filed to trademark a company called "Yeezy Sound." The docs outline rights to stream 'music, audio, images, video, and other multimedia content, over the Internet." This wouldn't be Ye's first experience backing a streaming platform. The Life of Pablo rapper famously joined JAY-Z's pantheon of music superstars to launch Tidal in 2015. After their public falling out last year, Yeezy abandoned Tidal this summer and sued the company for $3.5 million allegedly owed to him. Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
