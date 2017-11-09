Keith Urban Streaming Brand New Song 'Female'

In the first verse Urban addresses female stereotypes: "When you hear somebody say somebody hits like a girl how does that hit you?/ Is that such a bad thing?/ When you hear a song that they play saying you run the world, Do you believe it? / Will you live to see it?"

Then, he addresses more serious issues surrounding sexual harassment: "When somebody laughs and implies that she asked for it just 'cause she was wearin' a skirt/ Aw, is that how that works?/ When somebody talks about 'It was Adam first', does that make you second best?/ Or did he save the best for last?" Check out the new song here.