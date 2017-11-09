Ozzy Osbourne Farewell Tour May Not Be The End

According to the announcement, the tour (which kicks off in Mexico this coming summer will run all the way through to 2020) is going to be a long, long farewell. So far confirmed dates include South America (May 2018) and Europe in June 2018. North America and rest of the world tour dates are expected to be announced shortly. Osbourne's band on this tour will comprise Zakk Wylde on guitars, Rob 'Blasko' Nicholson on bass, Tommy Clufetos on drums and Adam Wakeman on keyboards.

Remember, Osbourne announced that he was retiring from touring 25 years ago, on the 1992 No More Tours tour. He returned three years later, on the ironically-named Retirement Sucks tour. Read more here.