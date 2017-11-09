Remy Ma Releases New Track 'Wake Me Up' Featuring Lil Kim

The lyrics don't disappoint, which such barbed lines as "I'll say it to your face, don't gotta relay that s—/If Nick-ole a Kid-man, OJ that b—-!"

"I wanted to pay homage to Kim" Remy Ma said of the track during a Beats 1 interview (via Genius). "I feel like she is like the Madonna of the hip-hop world to me. Her style is iconic, and I wanted to show homage and pay homage to that, so when I called her, I told her, I'm like, 'Listen, I want you on this record, but I just want you to be Kim. I want you to be the girl that was squatting down in a leopard thong, be that Kim.'"

"Wake Me Up" is taken from the just-announced upcoming Remy Ma album, 7 Winters & 6 Summers, which is set for an early 2018 release. Read more and stream the track here.