Remy Ma Releases New Track 'Wake Me Up' Featuring Lil Kim
11-09-2017
Remy Ma

(Radio.com) Remy Ma has teamed with Lil Kim for the new track, "Wake Me Up." Given that both rappers have had beef with Nicki Minaj, fans will no doubt read the lyrics as the latest in a series of disses.

The lyrics don't disappoint, which such barbed lines as "I'll say it to your face, don't gotta relay that s—/If Nick-ole a Kid-man, OJ that b—-!"

"I wanted to pay homage to Kim" Remy Ma said of the track during a Beats 1 interview (via Genius). "I feel like she is like the Madonna of the hip-hop world to me. Her style is iconic, and I wanted to show homage and pay homage to that, so when I called her, I told her, I'm like, 'Listen, I want you on this record, but I just want you to be Kim. I want you to be the girl that was squatting down in a leopard thong, be that Kim.'"

"Wake Me Up" is taken from the just-announced upcoming Remy Ma album, 7 Winters & 6 Summers, which is set for an early 2018 release. Read more and stream the track here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

