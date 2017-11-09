Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Singled Out: GusMcArthur's End Of Eternity
11-09-2017
.
GusMcArthur

GusMcArthur have released a thrashy track called "End Of Eternity" as the first single from their brand new EP "Chapter 2: Fanatic" and to celebrate we asked Gordon Allen to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

It's funny, most people hear this song for the first time and almost immediately understand what Gus was going for musically, which is great! We hear, "man that's straight 80's thrash!" or "what thrash band is this and how old is it?" End of Eternity was our homage to some of our favorite music, thrash metal. We wanted to create something tenacious, hard hitting, technical and of course FAST! Mainly the result from countless hours of speed picking and listening to big four records; the song also reflects the anger in the worlds current state of affairs. Our guitarist Honan said, "The turmoil on the news, the fear being spread from countries regarding war and nuclear holocaust almost seems like we are back in the 50's again, so we should make something new to reflect the old." Music has always been produced by combining both the new and old so we really wanted to splice styles, technique and tone for End Of Eternity to create something familiar, but unique as well with the modern recording feel.

Originally the idea for this track on the EP came from being video game addicts. There are so many post apocalyptic games, but Fallout was definitely the driving force behind the song title as well as theme. The band collectively decided to create a song that would transmit this video game post apocalyptic world into something that could not only be heard, but felt. The adrenaline spike it manifests in us playing live or in the recording studio made us know we were creating something special. If you are FALLOUT players, we would high recommend playing this song on loop for a few hours of epic apocalypse gaming, you will definitely see what we were going for or you might just go insane.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the the second installment in a larger "book" of EPs right here!

advertisement

GusMcArthur Music, DVDs, Books and more

GusMcArthur T-shirts and Posters

More GusMcArthur News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: GusMcArthur's End Of Eternity


More Stories for GusMcArthur

GusMcArthur Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
A Perfect Circle Eject Over 60 Fans From Concert- Alice Cooper Leads Songwriters Hall Of Fame Nominees- Ozzy Osbourne Farewell Tour May Not Be The End- Foo Fighters- more

Ozzy Osbourne and Avenged Sevenfold Lead Music Festival Lineup- Dave Grohl Looks Back In Landmarks Preview Clip- John Fogerty and Brad Paisley Team For Veterans Tribute- more

Ozzy Osbourne Announces His Farewell Tour- Linkin Park's Record Label Doubted 'Hybrid Theory'- Marilyn Manson Addresses Fake Gun Controversy- Metallica Rare Video- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Album Song Details Leaked?- Sia Shares Naked Photo To Foil Plot To Sell Image To Fans- Kodak Black Teases His Lil Wayne Collaboration- more

Meek Mill Sentenced To 2 To 4 Years Prison- Louis Tomlinson Challenges Niall Horan To Rap Battle- Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar Featured on N.E.R.D's New Album- more

Fetty Wap Arrested for Drag Racing And DWI- Taylor Swift To Debut New Song During 'Scandal' Broadcast- A$AP Rocky Breaks Up Fight And Brokers A Hug At Show- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
A Perfect Circle Eject Over 60 Fans From Concert

Alice Cooper Leads Songwriters Hall Of Fame Nominees

Ozzy Osbourne Farewell Tour May Not Be The End

Thirty Seconds To Mars Go American In 'Walk On Water' Video

Foo Fighter's Dave Grohl Reveals Unusual Song Writing Experience

Singled Out: GusMcArthur's End Of Eternity

Celebrating David Bowie Tour Gets Even More Star Power

Black Sabbath Share N.I.B. Video From The End Concert Film

The Ramones Stream Alternate Version Of Classic Song

Slash Celebrates Being Gibson's First Global Brand Ambassador

Barry Gibb Working On A Bee Gees Musical

Kurt Cobain, Jerry Garcia, Elton Immortalized With Pop Rocks Figures

Ozzy Osbourne and Avenged Sevenfold Lead Music Festival Lineup

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Looks Back In Landmarks Preview Clip

John Fogerty and Brad Paisley Team For Veterans Tribute

'Sgt. Pepper's' Cover Updated To Feature Artists Lost in 2017

• more

Page Too News Stories
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Album Song Details Leaked?

Sia Shares Naked Photo To Foil Plot To Sell Image To Fans

Kodak Black Teases His Lil Wayne Collaboration

Iggy Azalea Shares Four Unreleased Songs And Promises New Music

Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Extend Soul2Soul World Tour

Britney Spears Painting Goes $10,000 For Las Vegas Victims

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Flip Home For Big Money

Elle King Opens Up About Divorce And New Album

Adam Levine Reveals Gender Of His Second Child

Justin Moore Releases 'Kinda Don't Care' Video

Maren Morris Stars In Ryan Hurd's 'Love in a Bar' Video

Kelsea Ballerini, Rodney Crowell Receive ASCAP Country Music Awards

Jay-Z Not Happy About Meek Mill Prison Sentence

Sean Combs Changes His Tune About Latest Name Change

Meek Mill Sentenced To Up To 4 Years Prison

Louis Tomlinson Challenges Niall Horan To Rap Battle

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You

Noise Ratio - Songs on Fire

Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal

Michael Jackson - Scream

Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018

Powerman 5000 - New Wave

Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago

Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene

Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers

Kylie Odetta - Undertow

Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.