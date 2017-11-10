Bastille Release Apocalyptic 'World Gone Mad' Video

The video opens with a scene from the film revealing Smith as a cop talking to his partner, who is a humanoid creature known as an orc.The song is a sweeping and emotional ballad lamenting the state of the world, featuring frontman Dan Smith's soaring falsetto vocals.

He also stars in the video, seen dealing with the aftermath of a car crash in the apocalyptic world of Bright. Bright: The Album is set to debut Dec. 13. Bright the movie starts streaming on Netflix Dec. 22.

Check out the video, which contains some explicit language, here.