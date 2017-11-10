Guns N' Roses Add Summer 2018 Leg To Reunion Tour

The new trek will find the band, featuring original frontman Axl Roses, lead guitarist Slash, and bassist Duff McKagan, cross the pond to visit cities across Europe.

They will be kicking the leg off on June 3rd in Berlin, Germany at the Olympiastadion and will visit cities in Denmark, the UK, Italy, France, Spain, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Estonia and Norway before wrapping up on July 21st in Gothenburg, Sweden at the Ullevi Stadium.

Guns N' Roses Summer 2018 Tour Dates

6/03 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

6/06 - Odense, Denmark - Dyreskuepladsen

6/09 - Donnington, UK - Download Festival

6/12 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena

6/15 - Firenze, Italy - Firenze Rocks

6/18 - Paris, France - Download Festival

6/21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

6/24 - Mannheim, Germany - Maimarktgelände

6/26 - Bordeaux, France - Matmut Stadium

6/29 - Madrid, Spain - Download Festival

7/01 - Barcelona, Spain - Estadio Olympico

7/04 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark

7/07 - Leipzig, Germany - Festwiese

7/09 - Chorzow, Poland - Stadion Slaski

7/13 - Moscow, Russia - Otkritie Arena

7/16 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tallinn Song Festival Ground

7/19 - Oslo, Norway - Valle Hovin

7/21 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium