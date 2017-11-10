Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Opens Up About Depression

"When I'm happy, I'm very happy. When I'm low, I'm so low, and they have had to deal with that for years and years," Reynolds told CBS This Morning, going on to explain how the band took a year off from the rock whirlwind and returned to write the hit single, "Believer."

"It's about finally finding gratitude in my flaws, and my weakness, it has finally given me freedom. It's made me a believer in myself," Reynolds revealed.

"It's honestly the most cathartic experience you know I've written hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of songs, most of them terrible but it was always my way of expressing myself and now to be able to be doing it in a way that's very honest and raw and vulnerable, and even to share it sometimes with you know, what could be millions of people, I've found comfort in that, rather than fear," he added. Read more here.