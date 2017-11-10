|
Iron Maiden Making Special Free Online Broadcast This Weekend
Metal legends Iron Maiden have announced that they will be doing a special free broadcast of their "The Book Of Souls: Live Chapter" concert film on YouTube this Saturday, November 11th at 7pm GMT. The YouTube premiere comes ahead of the November 17th release of The Book Of Souls: Live Chapter" on CD, digital and vinyl. The album and accompanying concert film were captured during the band's epic The Book Of Souls tour across six continents during 2016 and 2017. The video stream will take place from the band's YouTube channel here. Band founder Steve had this to say about Live Chapter, "We spent a huge amount of time working on this as I wanted to get it as close to the Maiden live experience as I possibly could and to represent our fans from different parts of the world. This meant listening to literally hours upon hours of tapes from every show, to select material and construct a sound that would run consistently across the whole album and capture the excitement of a new country like El Salvador alongside such regular favourites as Donington or Wacken." Maiden manager Rod Smallwood added, "'The Book Of Souls World Tour' was a huge undertaking, not least for Bruce who started the tour singing in public for the very first time since recovering from throat cancer. He also piloted Ed Force One, upgraded last year from a Boeing 757 to a 747 so we could go further and faster to visit some fantastic cities and fans all round the world. This year continued that excitement bringing us our most successful North American and UK tours ever. It was a very special tour in a great many ways so we felt we wanted to document it for both ourselves and for our fans. Steve has done an incredible job putting together this set from cities around the world and we've made sure the deluxe CD will be available in a matching book format to 'The Book of Souls' release. "On top of all that the release will be celebrated by an event that is a Maiden first: a free live streaming premiere of the concert film, as a thank you to our loyal fans around the world. We hope that the global Maiden community will all enjoy coming together to watch this special event online. Many of you will be in it as there is footage from a whole host of the places we played on this momentous tour. Song list and recording locations:
