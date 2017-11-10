Sugarland Spark Reunion Speculation

Kristian Bush also released a solo album, and more recently, produced Lindsay Ell's latest album The Project. Kristian indicated in an interview with The Boot earlier this year that he was ready to get Sugarland back in the game whenever Jennifer was ready, but Jennifer seemed less anxious in a statement from her label around that same time.

Then on Wednesday night (Nov. 8), the duo posted a picture of themselves on their social media accounts, simply captioned, 'Still the Same," hinting at the possibility that the beloved duo is back at work together. Check out the post here.