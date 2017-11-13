Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Anderson East Offended By Garth Brooks' CMAs Lip-Sync
11-13-2017
.
Garth Brooks

(Radio.com) Country music fans were shocked and surprised when Garth Brooks lip-synced his performance at this year's CMA Awards. Brooks explained his decision to use a prerecorded live track: the country legend was sick, and in the middle of a strenuous string of concerts on tour.

"We're in the middle of 12 shows in 10 days. Not 10 shows in 12 days, 12 shows in 10 days," he revealed. "We made a game-time call on whether to sing to a track or lip-sync," Brooks said in the press room after the show (via People). "And we decided to lip-sync it. My voice just isn't going anywhere, and we wanted to represent country music the best we can."

Last week, singer-songwriter (and Miranda Lambert's boyfriend) Anderson East expressed strong feelings about Brooks' augmented performance, going so far as to say that he's offended by it.

"I keep a lot of my opinions to myself and respect anyone making music but as a person who tries to put on the best and most honest show I can night after night… this truly offends me," East tweeted. "I was told country music is three chords and the truth."

East's comment has generated a slew of responses from both supporters and critics of his comments. Read some here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

