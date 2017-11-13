Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Beatles Sgt. Pepper Themed Jukebox Announced
11-13-2017
.
Beatles

(Gibson) If you're a fan of the vinyl revival and a massive Beatles fan, the latest merchandise licensed by Apple Corps Ltd may tempt you. It's a Beatles Sgt. Pepper-themed jukebox, built by the UK company, Sound Leisure, and it retails for $11,800 (£8,995). But hey, that includes delivery and installation. It's actually the sixth Fabs-styled jukebox the company has made, starting with a "Yellow Submarine" CD model in 1991.

According to the company's website, the "unique rotating vinyl mechanism holds 70 45rpm records (not included) with 140 selection options the jukebox can play both A & B sides. The machine features a revolving title rack to select favorite records at the touch of a button.

"The Sgt. Pepper's Vinyl Jukebox incorporates a Bluetooth receiver with the ability to stream digital music from a compatible device. It also features auxiliary outputs, input and additional speaker connections. A splendid quality sound is guaranteed for all from needle to ear via the Sound Leisure D4 amplifier and five way in built speaker system." Read more here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

