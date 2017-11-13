Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Eminem Releases New Single 'Walk On Water' Featuring Beyoncc
11-13-2017
.
Eminem

(Radio.com) Eminem has released his highly anticipated new single "Walk On Water," which features Beyonce. The track serves as the lead single from the Detroit rapper's ninth studio album Revival.

The album will be his first since The Marshall Mathers LP 2, which dropped back in 2013.The rapper rages through surprisingly introspective verses examining his life and career, reflecting on the stumbles and missteps throughout while Beyonce provides the melodic hook.

In true Eminem fashion, he adds a surprising twist at the end of the track. Eminem is set to perform on Saturday Night Live on Nov. 18. Check out "Walk On Water," which contains explicit language, here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

