Luke Combs Announces North American Tour
11-13-2017
.
Luke Combs

(Radio.com) Luke Combs has announced the first leg of a healining tour that he will launch in North America early in 2018. Ashley McBryde has been tapped to open on most dates.

"The fans have shown up ready for a good time every single date this fall and with spring just around the corner, we decided – hell, this is too damn fun to stop," said Combs.

"We added 25 dates in 2018 and found the one and only Ashley McBryde and her outlaw attitude and asked her to come out on the road with us. I've had the time of my life out here with the fans this fall and can't wait to take this show on into the new year."

The run kicks off on February 1 in Toledo, OH and runs through the end of April. Pre-sale begins Nov. 15 and public on-sale starts Nov. 17. See the dates here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local

