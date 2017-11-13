Nick Jonas And Shania Twain Christmas Song

"Spread all of your emotions on the table/ And let me see your heart upon your sleeve/ …I wanna know exactly what you need/ Say all you want for Christmas is me."

Jonas and Twain's voices harmonize beautifully throughout the love song, especially on the chorus: "I'm gonna love you like/ like it's always Christmas Eve/ And I'm gonna sacrifice the selfish part of me/ And when we're all alone and I hold you close/ Everything I need/ Say all you want for Christmas is me." Read more and check out the new track here.