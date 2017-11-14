Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Deep Purple Release Birds Of Prey Live Video From Hellfest
11-14-2017
.
Deep Purple

(hennemusic) Deep Purple are streaming video of a Hellfest 2017 performance of their track, "Birds Of Prey", from the recently released Gold Edition of their 2017 album, "inFinite."

The tune appears on a bonus disc of a previously unreleased 80-minute live show from France's Hellfest that is included in the 2CD digipack version of "inFinite" that delivers the original 2017 album, as well.

"Birds Of Prey" is also featured on the 3LP set, "The inFinite Live Recordings, Pt. 1", and the newly-issued documentary, "From Here to inFinite", on Blu-ray, which presents - for the first time - the development of the group's 20th album and a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of the band.

The set delivers two hours of bonus material, including music videos, three previously unreleased live videos ("Time For Bedlam," "Birds Of Prey" and "Smoke On The Water") - all filmed and recorded at Hellfest 2017 - as well as in-depth behind the scenes footage, movie documentary outtakes, interviews, and an audio commentary by band members themselves.

Deep Purple are currently playing dates across Europe on their "inFinite - The Long Goodbye Tour." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Deep Purple Release Birds Of Prey Live Video From Hellfest

