Kane Brown Hopes To Change Country Music Stereotypes

"Being biracial and being in country music is actually kinda hard," he admits in a new interview with Nightline. "I get talked down on so much in country music because of my look and I just really want to change that."

"I don't feel like you should have to look a certain way to sing a certain genre," he continued. "Everybody looks at me and thinks I'm a rapper, [that] I can't be a country artist, and it just drives me crazy."

"I just want to change stereotypes. You can't be scared to be different. I honestly love the old school sound, because I feel like I'm an old soul when it comes to that stuff, but I'm mixed in with new school."