Taylor Swift Announces North American Stadium Tour

The spring and summer trek will focus mainly on U.S. stadiums and is scheduled to kick off on May 8th in Glendale, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium and will wrap up on October 6th in Arlington, TX at AT&T Stadium.

The tickets for the upcoming dates are scheduled to go on-sale to the general public on December 13th, according to Radio.com. Details about pre-sale tickets are available at TaylorSwift.com.

Taylor Swift North American Tour Dates:

5/8 -Glendale, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium

5/12 -Santa Clara, CA - Levi's Stadium

5/19 -Pasadena, CA - Rose Bowl

5/22 -Seattle, WA - CenturyLink Field

5/25 -Denver, CO - Sports Authority Field At Mile High

6/2 -Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

6/30 -Louisville, KY - Papa John's Cardinal Stadium

7/7 -Columbus, OH - Ohio Stadium

7/10 -Washington, DC - FedEx Field

7/14 -Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

7/17 -Cleveland, OH - First Energy Stadium

7/21 -East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

7/28 -Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

8/4 -Toronto, ON - Toronto, ON

8/7 -Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Field

8/11 -Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

8/14 -Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

8/18 -Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium

8/25 -Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

8/28 -Detroit, MI - Ford Field

9/1 -Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

9/8 -Kansas City, MO - Arrowhead Stadium

9/15 -Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium

9/18 -St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America's Center

9/22 -New Orleans, LA - Mercedes-Benz Superdome

9/29 -Houston, TX - NRG Stadium

10/6 -Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium